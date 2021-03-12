Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 2,242,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,533,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Fluor’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 79,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 707,675 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

