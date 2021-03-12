Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 2,242,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,533,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.
FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 79,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 707,675 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
