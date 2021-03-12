FLIP (FLP) Tops One Day Volume of $25.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $374,941.25 and $25.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00050445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.81 or 0.00663586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.