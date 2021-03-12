Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Raised to $31.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FSR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fisker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of FSR opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

