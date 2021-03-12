FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,844 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $27,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,598,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,599,000 after purchasing an additional 607,126 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 207,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

