First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Update

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the February 11th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.27. 9,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,249. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

