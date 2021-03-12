First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 235.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMS traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $44.00. 19,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

