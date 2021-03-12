First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DVOL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.24. 1,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,710. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter.

