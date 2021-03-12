First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

