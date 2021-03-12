First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.
Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund
