First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $47.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 41.99% from the company’s previous close.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Shares of FSLR opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 7,131 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $557,644.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,620. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 112,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $287,182,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

