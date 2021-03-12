First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Sells $110,355.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares in the company, valued at $17,730.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

