First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 306 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $439.18 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $210.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

