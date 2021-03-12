First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 135 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $382.38 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.45.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

