First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

AVGO stock opened at $443.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.11. The company has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

