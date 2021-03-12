First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

