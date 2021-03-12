First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $175.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.