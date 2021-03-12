First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 740 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $309.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.87. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.85.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

