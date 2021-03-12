First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 5,603 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 920,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,136,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,967.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

