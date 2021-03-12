First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.35.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $304.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.55 and a 200 day moving average of $270.53. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

