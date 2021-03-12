First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $178.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.82. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.30, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

