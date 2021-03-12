First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $858,000 Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after buying an additional 2,623,326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,334,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $85,164,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 423.50, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

