First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $119.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average of $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

