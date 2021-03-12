First Horizon Corp Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $117.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $102.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

