First Horizon Corp Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Horizon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 31.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 234,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,146,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,095,399 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

