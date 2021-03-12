First Horizon Corp Has $140,000 Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. FMR LLC grew its position in Yandex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Yandex by 459.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,435 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 63.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

