First Horizon Corp Decreases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

First Horizon Corp reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after buying an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after buying an additional 318,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after buying an additional 591,979 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

