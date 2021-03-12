First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 497 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $3,083,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMETEK by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in AMETEK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,520 shares of company stock worth $17,186,796. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

