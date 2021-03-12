First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $320,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.