First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,959 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

