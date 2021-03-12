First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.67

Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.67 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 68690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $623.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Financial by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in First Financial during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Financial by 387.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

