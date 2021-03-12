First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.67

Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.67 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 68690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.
The firm has a market cap of $623.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Financial by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in First Financial during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Financial by 387.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
