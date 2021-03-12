First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Gap Up to $2,610.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,610 ($34.10), but opened at GBX 2,730 ($35.67). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,610 ($34.10), with a volume of 62,429 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,041.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,092.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of £734.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

