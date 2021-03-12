First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Gap Up to $2,610.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,610 ($34.10), but opened at GBX 2,730 ($35.67). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,610 ($34.10), with a volume of 62,429 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,041.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,092.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of £734.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

