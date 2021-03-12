First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $817.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $276.08 and a 52 week high of $821.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $703.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.58.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

