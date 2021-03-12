First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce $21.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.80 million. First Bank reported sales of $17.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $82.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $83.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.05 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $82.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 3,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

