First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) announced an annual dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.24.

First Bancshares stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.33.

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens Bank that provides various banking and mortgage products and services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

