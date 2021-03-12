FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. FinNexus has a total market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00049458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.00651136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,023,182 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

