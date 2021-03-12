Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 194 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth about $126,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.