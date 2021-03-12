Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 94 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $254.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.32 and its 200 day moving average is $243.87. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

