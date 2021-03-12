Financial Contrast: TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) versus BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TherapeuticsMD and BELLUS Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD 1 1 4 0 2.50 BELLUS Health 0 2 6 0 2.75

TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus price target of $5.07, indicating a potential upside of 218.66%. BELLUS Health has a consensus price target of $8.62, indicating a potential upside of 111.19%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

Volatility and Risk

TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and BELLUS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD -327.98% N/A -78.47% BELLUS Health -190,199.98% -30.46% -28.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and BELLUS Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD $49.65 million 9.60 -$176.15 million ($0.68) -2.34 BELLUS Health $30,000.00 10,653.83 -$25.97 million ($0.55) -7.42

BELLUS Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TherapeuticsMD. BELLUS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TherapeuticsMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a progesterone-alone transdermal cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone transdermal cream; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch product candidates. The company's clinical development product is TX-009HR, an oral progesterone and estradiol formulation. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. The company sells its prescription prenatal vitamin and hormone therapy drug products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus. BELLUS Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

