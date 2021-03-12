Financial Contrast: Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) vs. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Kadmon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kadmon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kadmon and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kadmon currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.18%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Kadmon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kadmon is more favorable than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kadmon and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon $5.09 million 148.53 -$61.37 million ($0.74) -5.95 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $2.32 billion 4.42 $259.00 million $2.79 22.08

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Kadmon. Kadmon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kadmon and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon -768.36% -85.07% -46.46% Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 8.23% 16.33% 10.79%

Volatility & Risk

Kadmon has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Kadmon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; ribavirin, a nucleoside Inhibitor to treat hepatitis; and CLOVIQUE, a trientine hydrochloride capsules for the treatment of Wilson's disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Nano Terra, Inc. and Dyax Corp. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. The company also engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation. As of March 31, 2020, it had four late stage projects at various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists; and partnership with Department of Biotechnology – Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council for Sputnik V vaccine clinical trials in India. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

