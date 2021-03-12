Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

