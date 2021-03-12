Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.15.
Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $38.80.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
