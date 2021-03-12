FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $356.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.52.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.13. 83,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,217. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $674,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 267.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $43,332,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.