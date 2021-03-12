Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman Sells 10,297 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FHI opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

