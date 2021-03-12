Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Sells $1,332,570.00 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00.

NYSE FHI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 42.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

