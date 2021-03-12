Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,429,000 after purchasing an additional 144,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,049,000 after purchasing an additional 105,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

