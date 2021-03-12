Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.60

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.60 and last traded at $109.53, with a volume of 6023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.67.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

