F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Acquires £106.54 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Edward Knapp acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 761 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of £106.54 ($139.20).

Edward Knapp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Edward Knapp bought 12 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 815 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,780 ($127.78).

Shares of FCIT stock opened at GBX 792 ($10.35) on Friday. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.67 ($10.75). The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 780.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 746.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

