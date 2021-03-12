FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

FBL Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FBL Financial Group has a payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FBL Financial Group to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $58.37.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

