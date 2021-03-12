FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.23

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 1956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

FBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Get FB Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.