Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 1,989 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

NYSE:USB opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

