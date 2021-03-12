Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 385 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $98.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

