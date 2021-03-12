Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at SVB Leerink

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s previous close.

FATE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

